InnoWise
InnoWise Salaries

InnoWise's salary ranges from $5,970 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Belarus at the low-end to $34,104 for a Product Designer in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InnoWise. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $24K
Business Analyst
$20.5K
Data Scientist
$6K
Product Designer
$34.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InnoWise is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $34,104. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InnoWise is $22,251.

