← Company Directory
Innergex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Innergex that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Innergex Renewable Energy is an independent renewable power producer operating in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind and solar farms, and energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of February 23, 2022, it owned and operated 80 facilities with a net installed capacity of 3,101 megawatts and had interests in under development and prospective projects. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

    http://www.innergex.com
    Website
    1990
    Year Founded
    488
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Innergex

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Google
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources