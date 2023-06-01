← Company Directory
Inmarsat Government
    Inmarsat Government provides advanced global, mobile satellite communication services to U.S. defense, intelligence, homeland security, public safety and civilian agencies. They offer reliable, secure and affordable connectivity with resilient, flexible capabilities to augment government satellite resources. They leverage an industry-leading scalable multiband network infrastructure to offer managed network services and end-to-end communication solutions to support users on land, at sea and in the air, even in remote regions. They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Inmarsat plc and headquartered in Reston, VA.

    inmarsatgov.com
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
