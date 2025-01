Ingenio is a leading e-commerce platform for personal advice, connecting people globally through phone, chat, and web-based communication. Their patented technology and community-based tools support marketplaces for real-time information exchange and monetization. Founded in 1999, acquired by AT&T in 2007, and re-established as an independent company in 2013, Ingenio is a profitable business with a talented team and world-class management in San Francisco, CA.