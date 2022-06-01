← Company Directory
Included Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Included Health Salaries

Included Health's salary ranges from $124,620 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $332,655 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Included Health. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $158K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $219K
Administrative Assistant
$125K
Business Operations
$333K
Data Analyst
$134K
Data Scientist
$228K
Product Designer
$186K
Project Manager
$137K
Recruiter
$166K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
UX Researcher
$184K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Included Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Included Health is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $332,655. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Included Health is $178,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Included Health

Related Companies

  • Carbon Health
  • Cohesity
  • Mapbox
  • Front
  • Deliverr
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources