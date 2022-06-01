← Company Directory
Included Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Included Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We break down barriers to provide high-quality care for every person in every community — no matter where they are in their health journey or what type of care they need, from acute to chronic, behavioral to physical. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

    http://includedhealth.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    840
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Included Health

    Related Companies

    • Carbon Health
    • Cohesity
    • Mapbox
    • Front
    • Deliverr
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources