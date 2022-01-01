← Company Directory
Improbable
Improbable Salaries

Improbable's salary ranges from $73,873 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $160,799 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Improbable. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $73.9K
Software Engineer 2 $84.8K
Software Engineer 3 $105K
Software Engineer 4 $153K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Recruiter
Median $85.2K
Human Resources
$81.2K
Product Manager
$87.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

33.3%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Improbable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 4th-year (2.77% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Improbable is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,799. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Improbable is $86,485.

