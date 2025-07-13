The median Recruiter compensation in United Kingdom package at Improbable totals £66.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Improbable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
33.3%
YR 4
At Improbable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (NaN% per period)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 4th-YR (2.77% monthly)