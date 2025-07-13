Improbable Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Improbable ranges from £57.5K per year for Software Engineer 1 to £119K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £76.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Improbable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 0 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 33.3 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Improbable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st - YR ( NaN % per period )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.77 % monthly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.77 % monthly )

33.3 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.77 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Improbable ?

