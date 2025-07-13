Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Improbable ranges from £57.5K per year for Software Engineer 1 to £119K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £76.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Improbable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
£57.5K
£56.5K
£889.3
£111.3
Software Engineer 2
£66K
£65K
£933.6
£0
Software Engineer 3
£82.1K
£79.5K
£2.3K
£312
Software Engineer 4
£119K
£107K
£12.5K
£0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
33.3%
YR 4
At Improbable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (NaN% per period)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 4th-YR (2.77% monthly)