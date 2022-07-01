← Company Directory
Imperial Brands PLC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Imperial Brands PLC Salaries

Imperial Brands PLC's salary ranges from $23,069 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Poland at the low-end to $40,847 for a Marketing in Taiwan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Imperial Brands PLC. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Financial Analyst
$23.1K
Marketing
$40.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Imperial Brands PLC is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $40,847. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imperial Brands PLC is $31,958.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Imperial Brands PLC

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources