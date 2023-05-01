Impel Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for patients with central nervous system diseases in the US. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105 and INP107, upper nasal formulations for the treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder and OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease, respectively. Impel Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.