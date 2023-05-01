← Company Directory
Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma Salaries

Impel NeuroPharma's median salary is $84,420 for a Biomedical Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Impel NeuroPharma. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$84.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Impel NeuroPharma is Biomedical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Impel NeuroPharma is $84,420.

