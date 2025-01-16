Software Engineer compensation in United States at IMC ranges from $253K per year for L1 to $473K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$253K
$168K
$104
$84.8K
L2
$358K
$174K
$0
$183K
L3
$283K
$175K
$125
$108K
L4
$473K
$178K
$0
$294K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***