American Century Investments
American Century Investments Salaries

American Century Investments's salary ranges from $82,585 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $489,938 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Century Investments. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Design Manager
$231K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$490K
Software Engineer
$82.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineering Manager
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Century Investments is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $489,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Century Investments is $230,000.

