← Company Directory
IFTTT
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about IFTTT that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    IFTTT is the world’s leading connectivity platform. We help over 600 global enterprises accelerate the digital transformation of their products into integrated services, dramatically reducing their development costs while extending compatibility and lifetime value. IFTTT is the connectivity standard and low-code alternative to building your own integrations in-house.Our products have attracted 18 million consumers across 140 countries and served over 90 million activated connections. Enterprises like Domino’s, Amazon, Bosch, ING, and Samsung trust IFTTT for their connectivity solutions. Created in San Francisco, IFTTT is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, IBM, Norwest Venture Partners, and Salesforce Ventures.

    https://platform.ifttt.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for IFTTT

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources