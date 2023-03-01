← Company Directory
Idaho National Laboratory
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Idaho National Laboratory Salaries

Idaho National Laboratory's salary ranges from $94,068 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $133,330 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Idaho National Laboratory. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $131K
Data Scientist
$133K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.1K
Materials Engineer
$119K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Idaho National Laboratory is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Idaho National Laboratory is $125,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Idaho National Laboratory

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources