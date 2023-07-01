iCardio.ai is a company that develops AI technology for interpreting ultrasound images, specifically focusing on echocardiograms. They have a large dataset of over 200 million annotated ultrasound images, making it one of the largest privately-owned ultrasound databases in the world. iCardio.ai works with leading ultrasound software and hardware companies, such as GE Healthcare, to research and develop AI algorithms. Their establishment aligns with the growing use of handheld portable ultrasound devices in healthcare, and they aim to provide real-time image interpretation either on-device or through the cloud. iCardio.ai is at the forefront of deep learning in medical imaging and aims to expand the applications of AI in ultrasound.