← Company Directory
iCardio.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about iCardio.ai that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    iCardio.ai is a company that develops AI technology for interpreting ultrasound images, specifically focusing on echocardiograms. They have a large dataset of over 200 million annotated ultrasound images, making it one of the largest privately-owned ultrasound databases in the world. iCardio.ai works with leading ultrasound software and hardware companies, such as GE Healthcare, to research and develop AI algorithms. Their establishment aligns with the growing use of handheld portable ultrasound devices in healthcare, and they aim to provide real-time image interpretation either on-device or through the cloud. iCardio.ai is at the forefront of deep learning in medical imaging and aims to expand the applications of AI in ultrasound.

    https://icardio.ai
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for iCardio.ai

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources