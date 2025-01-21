← Company Directory
Hy-Vee
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Hy-Vee Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in India at Hy-Vee ranges from ₹1.19M to ₹1.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hy-Vee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.29M - ₹1.57M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.19M₹1.29M₹1.57M₹1.67M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Hy-Vee?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Hy-Vee in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,666,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hy-Vee for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,192,442.

Other Resources