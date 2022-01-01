← Company Directory
Hy-Vee Salaries

Hy-Vee's salary ranges from $16,783 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $122,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hy-Vee. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $122K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$32.2K
Data Analyst
$102K

Data Scientist
$16.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$42.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hy-Vee is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $122,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hy-Vee is $72,216.

