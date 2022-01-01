← Company Directory
Giant Eagle
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Giant Eagle Salaries

Giant Eagle's salary ranges from $25,870 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $147,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Giant Eagle. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $148K
Customer Service
$25.9K
Product Designer
$116K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Giant Eagle is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $147,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Giant Eagle is $115,575.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Giant Eagle

Related Companies

  • Meijer
  • 7-Eleven
  • Tuft & Needle
  • Total Wine & More
  • Hy-Vee
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources