7-Eleven
7-Eleven Salaries

7-Eleven's salary ranges from $11,093 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Taiwan at the low-end to $180,900 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 7-Eleven. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $146K
Senior Software Engineer $155K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $166K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $178K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Accountant
$13.3K
Business Analyst
$86.4K
Customer Service
$11.1K
Data Analyst
$90.5K
Data Scientist
$32.2K
Financial Analyst
$98.5K
Hardware Engineer
$131K
Human Resources
$119K
Information Technologist (IT)
$32.2K
Marketing
$181K
Product Designer
$118K
Product Design Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$39.6K
Sales
$45K
Solution Architect
$164K
Venture Capitalist
$15.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 7-Eleven is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 7-Eleven is $108,045.

