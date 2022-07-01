At HUNGRY, we provide office and event catering by providing exclusive access to top chefs making incredible food. We have a network of hundreds of top local chefs in 7 different cities across the US and hundreds of Catering Captains that provide our award-winning catering services..With our direct-from-a-top-chef model, we enable a fundamentally better approach to office & event catering . We have hundreds of happy clients who value the amazing food experiences we provide and who see the culture and productivity benefits that come from using HUNGRY. We are a purpose-driven company committed to improving the lives of everyone we touch, most specifically our Chef partners, our Clients, the Communities where we operate and our Team. For our Communities , we have corporate commitments to helping fight hunger and environmental sustainability. Through our ‘Fight Against Hunger’ program, we donate one meal to those in need for every two purchased. With our ‘WeRecycle’ program, we promotes environmental waste reduction by offering biodegradable plates and cutlery with all delivered meals and free clean-up service that enables us to recycle and reuse most of the key materials we provide at our caterings (e.g. wire rack chafers, chef signs, extra plates and cutlery, etc.).