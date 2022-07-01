← Company Directory
HUNGRY
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about HUNGRY that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    At HUNGRY, we provide office and event catering by providing exclusive access to top chefs making incredible food. We have a network of hundreds of top local chefs in 7 different cities across the US and hundreds of Catering Captains that provide our award-winning catering services..With our direct-from-a-top-chef model, we enable a fundamentally better approach to office & event catering . We have hundreds of happy clients who value the amazing food experiences we provide and who see the culture and productivity benefits that come from using HUNGRY. We are a purpose-driven company committed to improving the lives of everyone we touch, most specifically our Chef partners, our Clients, the Communities where we operate and our Team. For our Communities , we have corporate commitments to helping fight hunger and environmental sustainability. Through our ‘Fight Against Hunger’ program, we donate one meal to those in need for every two purchased. With our ‘WeRecycle’ program, we promotes environmental waste reduction by offering biodegradable plates and cutlery with all delivered meals and free clean-up service that enables us to recycle and reuse most of the key materials we provide at our caterings (e.g. wire rack chafers, chef signs, extra plates and cutlery, etc.).

    https://tryhungry.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for HUNGRY

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Uber
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources