Human Interest Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Human Interest ranges from $168K to $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Human Interest's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$182K - $216K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$168K$182K$216K$230K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Human Interest, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Human Interest in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Human Interest for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $168,000.

Other Resources

