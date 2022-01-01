← Company Directory
Human Interest
Human Interest Salaries

Human Interest's salary ranges from $112,560 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $205,800 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Human Interest. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $196K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$141K
Financial Analyst
$121K
Product Designer
$169K
Product Manager
$161K
Recruiter
$113K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Technical Program Manager
$206K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Human Interest, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Human Interest is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Human Interest is $164,975.

