HS GovTech Solutions Inc. is a software as a service company that develops and sells information and communication management systems for health inspection departments of government agencies in Canada and the United States. Their products include low-code data management platforms, data collection tools, disease surveillance tools, payment solutions, teleconferencing and group communication platforms, and a multi-functional web platform for users to apply for services and interact with inspection reports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chilliwack, Canada.