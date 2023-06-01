← Company Directory
HS GovTech
    HS GovTech Solutions Inc. is a software as a service company that develops and sells information and communication management systems for health inspection departments of government agencies in Canada and the United States. Their products include low-code data management platforms, data collection tools, disease surveillance tools, payment solutions, teleconferencing and group communication platforms, and a multi-functional web platform for users to apply for services and interact with inspection reports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chilliwack, Canada.

    https://hsgovtech.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    62
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

