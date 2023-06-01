HR Acuity is a web-based solution that standardizes how employee-related events are investigated, documented, and reported. It provides a disciplined and predictive approach to managing workplace issues, raising the bar in employee relations risk management. Designed by a team of HR experts, HR Acuity incorporates employee relations best practices and delivers the most effective and efficient way to manage employee relations and mitigate associated risks. Their SaaS technology solution helps achieve consistency in how organizations track, investigate and analyze employee issues.