Honeywell
Honeywell Program Manager Salaries

The median Program Manager compensation in United States package at Honeywell totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Honeywell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Honeywell
Lead Program Manager
Kansas City, MO
Total per year
$160K
Level
B4
Base
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13K
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Honeywell?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Honeywell in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $247,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Honeywell for the Program Manager role in United States is $160,000.

