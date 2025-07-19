Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Honeywell ranges from $72.2K per year for Mechanical Engineer I to $122K per year for Senior Advanced Mechanical Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $87K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Honeywell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$72.2K
$72.2K
$0
$0
Mechanical Engineer II
$90.1K
$90K
$0
$111
Advanced Mechanical Engineer
$105K
$105K
$0
$667
Senior Advanced Mechanical Engineer
$122K
$121K
$0
$727
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
