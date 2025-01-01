Named #4 startup in Canada for 2024, Hiive is a fintech/marketplace startup connecting buyers and sellers of stock in venture-backed pre-IPO companies🚀. Thanks to our industry-leading technology, we are home to the fastest-growing marketplace for the stock of “unicorns” on the planet. As a profitable and rapidly growing business, we serve as a trading platform for private, VC-backed companies and their shareholders, enabling users to find counterparties, negotiate directly, and manage transactions efficiently.