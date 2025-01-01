← Company Directory
Hiive
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hiive that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Named #4 startup in Canada for 2024, Hiive is a fintech/marketplace startup connecting buyers and sellers of stock in venture-backed pre-IPO companies🚀. Thanks to our industry-leading technology, we are home to the fastest-growing marketplace for the stock of “unicorns” on the planet. As a profitable and rapidly growing business, we serve as a trading platform for private, VC-backed companies and their shareholders, enabling users to find counterparties, negotiate directly, and manage transactions efficiently.

    hiive.com
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    98
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hiive

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources