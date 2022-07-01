We partner with health insurance plans in all markets to deliver solutions that improve the quality of care people receive and help them live better lives. This includes personalized, digital health improvement tools that engage members in their care through customized incentives and rewards, as well as digital survey tools to measure and enhance member experience.While our clients are health plans (B2B), we offer a consumer-facing mobile app that is critical to getting people engaged in their health (B2C). On the plan side, our client-facing web-based portal delivers immediate insights into consumer activity and results of engagement initiatives. Providing an all-in-one solution is one of many reasons why, in over 10 years of business, Healthmine has never lost a client.