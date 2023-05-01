Health Recovery Solutions provides remote monitoring platforms to health systems, physician groups, and home health organizations. Their disease-specific telehealth solutions include educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders, and are integrated with Bluetooth peripherals for advanced clinical monitoring. They offer four different solutions: PatientConnect Complete, PatientConnect Mobile, PatientConnect Core, and PatientConnect Voice. They also have a clinician portal called Clinician Connect that allows providers to monitor, triage, and care for their patients in real-time with EMR integrations and customizable care plans.