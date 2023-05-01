← Company Directory
Health Recovery Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Health Recovery Solutions that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Health Recovery Solutions provides remote monitoring platforms to health systems, physician groups, and home health organizations. Their disease-specific telehealth solutions include educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders, and are integrated with Bluetooth peripherals for advanced clinical monitoring. They offer four different solutions: PatientConnect Complete, PatientConnect Mobile, PatientConnect Core, and PatientConnect Voice. They also have a clinician portal called Clinician Connect that allows providers to monitor, triage, and care for their patients in real-time with EMR integrations and customizable care plans.

    http://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Health Recovery Solutions

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources