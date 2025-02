Hatch is a company that specializes in smart sleep products for people of all ages. Their Rest Family includes Rest and Rest+, which are all-in-one sleep products for babies and kids that can be controlled remotely. They have also launched Hatch Restore, a fully-customizable product for adults. Hatch has helped over half a million families sleep better and was founded by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss in 2014. They are headquartered in Menlo Park.