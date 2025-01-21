Software Engineer compensation in United States at HashiCorp ranges from $136K per year for L1 to $316K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $252K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HashiCorp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$136K
$114K
$21.8K
$0
L2
$190K
$163K
$26.6K
$0
L3
$228K
$186K
$42.5K
$0
L4
$266K
$210K
$56.1K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At HashiCorp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
