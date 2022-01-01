One-times your base annual earnings to a max of $250,000.
One-times your base annual earnings to a max of $250,000.
STD: 60% of your base earnings, up to a maximum of $2,308 per week. Max 12 weeks. LTD: o 60% of your monthly base earnings to a maximum of $10,000 per month.
HashiCorp pays 100% of the premium: 5 visits per person, per issue, per year.
20 days
10 days
8 weeks
16 weeks
Up to $10,000 (combined with adoption assistance)
$10,000 (combined with fertility assistance)
A discount of 25-40% off the attorney’s regular hourly rate.
Headspace memberships to all employees globally.