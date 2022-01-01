← Company Directory
HashiCorp
HashiCorp Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    One-times your base annual earnings to a max of $250,000.

  • Life Insurance

    One-times your base annual earnings to a max of $250,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 60% of your base earnings, up to a maximum of $2,308 per week. Max 12 weeks. LTD: o 60% of your monthly base earnings to a maximum of $10,000 per month.

  • Employee Assistance Program

    HashiCorp pays 100% of the premium: 5 visits per person, per issue, per year.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Fertility Assistance

    Up to $10,000 (combined with adoption assistance)

  • Adoption Assistance

    $10,000 (combined with fertility assistance)

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

  • Rocket Lawyer

    A discount of 25-40% off the attorney’s regular hourly rate.

  • Headspace

    Headspace memberships to all employees globally.

