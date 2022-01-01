Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance One-times your base annual earnings to a max of $250,000.

Life Insurance One-times your base annual earnings to a max of $250,000.

Disability Insurance STD: 60% of your base earnings, up to a maximum of $2,308 per week. Max 12 weeks. LTD: o 60% of your monthly base earnings to a maximum of $10,000 per month.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

401k Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program HashiCorp pays 100% of the premium: 5 visits per person, per issue, per year.

Fertility Assistance Up to $10,000 (combined with adoption assistance)

Adoption Assistance $10,000 (combined with fertility assistance)

Unique Perk Rocket Lawyer - A discount of 25-40% off the attorney’s regular hourly rate.

Unique Perk Headspace - Headspace memberships to all employees globally.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Sick Time 10 days

Paternity Leave 8 weeks