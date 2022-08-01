← Company Directory
Hanson Robotics
    Hanson Robotics is an AI and robotics company dedicated to creating socially intelligent machines that enrich the quality of our lives. We are the creators of the world-famous Sophia the Robot. Our innovations in AI research, robotics engineering, experiential design, storytelling and material science bring our robots to life as engaging characters, useful products and as evolving AI. Our robots will serve as AI platforms for research, education, medical and healthcare, sales and service, and entertainment applications. In time, we hope our robots will come to understand and care about us through cultivating meaningful relationships with those whose lives they touch, and evolve into wise living machines who advance civilization and achieve ever-greater good for all.

    http://www.HansonRobotics.com
    2013
    75
    $10M-$50M
