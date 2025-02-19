← Company Directory
HackerOne
HackerOne Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Singapore at HackerOne ranges from SGD 149K to SGD 212K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HackerOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 169K - SGD 192K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 149KSGD 169KSGD 192KSGD 212K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At HackerOne, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at HackerOne in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 211,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HackerOne for the Technical Program Manager role in Singapore is SGD 148,813.

Other Resources