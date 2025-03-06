Software Engineer compensation in United States at H-E-B ranges from $95.2K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $207K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for H-E-B's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$95.2K
$88.7K
$280
$6.2K
Software Engineer 2
$131K
$116K
$1.4K
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$161K
$142K
$357
$18.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$207K
$185K
$1.5K
$20.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
