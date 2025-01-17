← Company Directory
GSA
GSA Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at GSA ranges from $142K to $194K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GSA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$154K - $183K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$142K$154K$183K$194K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at GSA?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GSA in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $194,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GSA for the Software Engineer role in United States is $141,960.

