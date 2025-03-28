All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Grubhub ranges from $165K per year for Product Manager II to $198K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grubhub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$165K
$139K
$22.1K
$3.7K
Senior Product Manager
$198K
$161K
$31.7K
$5.5K
Staff Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
40%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
15%
YR 3
15%
YR 4
At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)
15% vests in the 3rd-year (3.75% quarterly)
15% vests in the 4th-year (3.75% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)