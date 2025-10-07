Company Directory
Greenhouse Software
Greenhouse Software Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Greenhouse Software totals $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Greenhouse Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Greenhouse Software
Software Engineer
Oklahoma City, OK
Total per year
$190K
Level
Senior II
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Greenhouse Software?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Greenhouse Software in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $237,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Greenhouse Software for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $190,000.

Other Resources