← Company Directory
Great American Insurance Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Great American Insurance Group Salaries

Great American Insurance Group's salary ranges from $59,425 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $251,250 for a Actuary at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Great American Insurance Group. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $81.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Actuary
$251K
Business Analyst
$88.7K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Data Analyst
$65.7K
Marketing
$59.4K
Product Designer
$83.6K
Project Manager
$112K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Great American Insurance Group is Actuary at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Great American Insurance Group is $83,580.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Great American Insurance Group

Related Companies

  • John Hancock
  • Verifone
  • LeadIQ
  • ZF Group
  • Nationwide
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources