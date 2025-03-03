← Company Directory
Graviton Research Capital
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Graviton Research Capital Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Graviton Research Capital totals ₹6.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Graviton Research Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Graviton Research Capital
Software Engineer
Gandhinagar, GJ, India
Total per year
₹6.17M
Level
L3
Base
₹3.08M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹3.08M
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Graviton Research Capital?

₹13.71M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.71M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Graviton Research Capital in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹21,601,466. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Graviton Research Capital for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹8,450,815.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Graviton Research Capital

Related Companies

  • Mastercard
  • Cox Automotive
  • Juniper Square
  • ClearBank
  • TCW Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources