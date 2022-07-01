← Company Directory
Graviton Research Capital
Graviton Research Capital Salaries

Graviton Research Capital's salary ranges from $31,320 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $94,828 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Graviton Research Capital. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Software Engineer
Median $94.8K
Data Scientist
$94.5K
Human Resources
$31.3K
Recruiter
$31.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Graviton Research Capital is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $94,828. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Graviton Research Capital is $63,132.

