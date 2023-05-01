← Company Directory
GovTech
GovTech Salaries

GovTech's salary ranges from $7,378 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $185,274 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GovTech. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $76.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $91.9K
Business Analyst
Median $76.9K
Product Manager
Median $135K
Product Designer
Median $67.1K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
$8.5K
Human Resources
$82.1K
Project Manager
$98.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$7.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$185K
Solution Architect
$103K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$74.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GovTech is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GovTech is $79,498.

