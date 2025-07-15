Company Directory
The median Data Scientist compensation in Singapore package at GovTech totals SGD 122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GovTech's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
GovTech
Data Scientist
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 122K
Level
hidden
Base
SGD 122K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at GovTech?

SGD 212K

SGD 212K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at GovTech in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 148,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GovTech for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 121,912.

