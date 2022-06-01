← Company Directory
GoodLeap
GoodLeap Salaries

GoodLeap's salary ranges from $60,234 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $305,990 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoodLeap. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $243K
Human Resources
$78.4K
Marketing
$306K

Product Designer
$69.7K
Software Engineer
$60.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GoodLeap is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoodLeap is $125,440.

