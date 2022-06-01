← Company Directory
First Command
First Command Salaries

First Command's salary ranges from $85,680 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $151,240 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of First Command. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $94.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$85.7K
Data Scientist
$86.6K

Marketing
$97.5K
Solution Architect
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at First Command is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $151,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at First Command is $94,900.

