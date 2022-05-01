← Company Directory
Freedom Mortgage
Freedom Mortgage Salaries

Freedom Mortgage's salary ranges from $58,140 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $152,760 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freedom Mortgage. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$92.7K
Sales
$58.1K
Software Engineer
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Freedom Mortgage is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freedom Mortgage is $92,654.

