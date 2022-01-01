← Company Directory
C2FO
C2FO Salaries

C2FO's salary ranges from $62,178 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $157,676 for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of C2FO. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $137K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$114K
Product Designer
$122K

Product Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$158K
Sales
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$62.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at C2FO is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,676. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C2FO is $135,675.

