GoodLeap
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

GoodLeap Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at GoodLeap totals $243K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoodLeap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
GoodLeap
Senior Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$243K
Level
-
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$42.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at GoodLeap?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at GoodLeap in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $303,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoodLeap for the Product Manager role in United States is $240,000.

Other Resources